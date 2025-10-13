Global star Priyanka Chopra ushered in the Diwali season with spectacular flair at a glittering pre-Diwali celebration in New York City. Hosted by her longtime manager Anjula Acharia on October 11, the star-studded event attracted prominent South Asian personalities and community allies. Priyanka shared heartwarming moments from the evening with a caption reflecting on the emotional power of Diwali and the joy of reconnecting with friends — all while turning heads with her glamorous look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzles in ivory Indo-Western look at Anjula Acharia’s pre-Diwali bash in NYC

Priyanka Chopra broke convention, swapping the typical saree or lehenga for a bold Indo-Western pant suit set in ivory tones, designed by Zuhair Murad. Her three-piece ensemble featured:

A halter-neck bralette with an elegant criss-cross wrap, fashioned creatively from a white sarong — her personal twist on the traditional choli.

A sheer, full-sleeved open jacket adorned with intricate mirror work and embroidery, which lent festive sparkle and sophistication.

High-waisted flared pants, completing the coordinated look with dazzling shimmer and contemporary appeal.

She accessorized minimally but stylishly, wearing a delicate maang tikka, diamond drop earrings, rings, and a fluffy white clutch. Her makeup was glow-centric, with nude tones, dramatic lashes, and highlighted cheeks, while her hair, parted neatly in a bun, was artfully decorated with white roses and a gajra — a nod to Bollywood’s classic aesthetic.

The “All That Glitters” Diwali Ball, now a beloved tradition in NYC, saw a blend of Bollywood, Hollywood, and community figures. Captioning her Instagram post, PeeCee wrote, "To see the incredible south Asian community and our allies turn up in gorgeous, sparkling Diwali outfits to celebrate the victory of good over evil was so emotional, especially when the world is going through so much. Wishing everyone, love, peace and prosperity this diwali season."

Speaking of the professional front, the actor has recently landed in Delhi, reportedly for the shoot of her next with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

