Prashant Narayanan to play the antagonist in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

Actor Prashant Narayanan has been roped in to play the antagonist in the most anticipated film of the year PM Narendra Modi. A source says, ” Mr Prashant Narayanan will be the main antagonist in the film, his role is a fictional character of the biggest business tycoon of the country called Aditya Reddy. He has already started shooting for the film in Ahmedabad.

Producer Sandip SSingh says, “It was Mukesh Chhabra who thought Mr Prashant Narayanan suits the role. When he came on board, I remember he told me a line that “leave Aditya Reddy (his character) on me”.We trusted him and he has started shooting and we are extremely happy with his work so far.”

Actor Prashant Narayanan said, ” I am grateful to Mr Mukesh Chabbra and Mr Sandip SSingh for giving me this role and believing in me. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, I am very excited and this set is like a big family to me.”

The film is produced by Sandip SSingh and Suresh Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar.

