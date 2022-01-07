comscore

Post lacklustre performance of 83, Ranveer Singh decides to avoid biopics

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

With Kabir Khan’s World Cup recreation in 83 underperforming at the box-office, Ranveer Singh is done with real-life characters. No more bio-pics for the popular actor.

A source in the know informs, “Ranveer has been offered several bio-pics including Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Maneckshaw film which he said no to (and which Vicky Kaushal is now doing). After Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and now Kabir Khan’s 83 (where he plays Kapil Dev), Ranveer will stay off real-life characters for a while.”

The next two releases of Ranveer are Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

We assure you they have no bearing on reality.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer 83 committed to eight week theatrical run, confirms Shibasish Sarkar

