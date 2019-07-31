PHOTOS: Elli AvrRam gives a glimpse of how she spent her birthday this year and it is adorable

Elli AvrRam, the beautiful actress and dancer, recently celebrated her birthday by not throwing a lavish bash. Instead, she chose a different way to spend the day. Elli turned a year older on July 29 and decided to spend the day by making her first clay pot to going to the spa, experiencing music therapy and drinking herbal tea.

Elli AvrRam shared couple photos on her Instagram and talked about how she liked to spend a birthday this year. “29th of July.

When you decided to do something more holistic than getting drunk on your Birthday???????????? From making my first clay pot to spa, to experiencing music therapy, to doing what I LOVE the most…drinking Herbal tea???? through out the day…Yep I’m weird and simple that way! And getting to meet two wonderful horses???? Ps. Something you guys don’t know, I was into horse riding for many years as a Child. Such beautiful animals???? AND of course met the little Cat Sonu, who is so like my little Charles????…,” she wrote on Instagram.

Elli AvrRam, on the work front, will be starring as Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati in Alt Balaji’s upcoming web-series – ‘The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati,’ based on the 1959’s sensational court case. The actress was recently seen in Jabariya Jodi song ‘Zilla Hilela.’