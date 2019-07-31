Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 8:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

PHOTOS: Elli AvrRam gives a glimpse of how she spent her birthday this year and it is adorable

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Elli AvrRam, the beautiful actress and dancer, recently celebrated her birthday by not throwing a lavish bash. Instead, she chose a different way to spend the day. Elli turned a year older on July 29 and decided to spend the day by making her first clay pot to going to the spa, experiencing music therapy and drinking herbal tea.

PHOTOS: Elli AvrRam gives a glimpse of how she spent her birthday this year and it is adorable

Elli AvrRam shared couple photos on her Instagram and talked about how she liked to spend a birthday this year. “29th of July.
When you decided to do something more holistic than getting drunk on your Birthday???????????? From making my first clay pot to spa, to experiencing music therapy, to doing what I LOVE the most…drinking Herbal tea???? through out the day…Yep I’m weird and simple that way! And getting to meet two wonderful horses???? Ps. Something you guys don’t know, I was into horse riding for many years as a Child. Such beautiful animals???? AND of course met the little Cat Sonu, who is so like my little Charles????…,” she wrote on Instagram.

Elli AvrRam, on the work front, will be starring as Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati in Alt Balaji’s upcoming web-series – ‘The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati,’ based on the 1959’s sensational court case. The actress was recently seen in Jabariya Jodi song ‘Zilla Hilela.’

ALSO READ: Watch: Sidharth Malhotra shares a glimpse of his track ‘Zilla Hilela’ with Elli Avrram from Jabariya Jodi

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sacred Games: Saif Ali Khan just revealed…

Pulkit Samrat turns chef on the sets of John…

Did Nick Jonas spend over Rs. 3 lakhs on the…

The Kapil Sharma Show: “Salman Khan offered…

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS how his family…

Kangana Ranaut flaunts her new Mercedes post…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification