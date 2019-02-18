Bollywood Hungama
October actress Banita Sandhu replaces Megha in Arjun Reddy Tamil REMAKE alongside superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems that despite the release of the teaser of the Tamil film Varma, there has been change in the casting of the same. The remake of Arjun Reddy that marks the Kollywood debut of superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram has now faced a major change in the form of its leading lady. Kolkata based Megha, who was essaying the role of his girlfriend, will now be replaced by October actress Banita Sandhu.

For the uninitiated, Banita Sandhu became a popular name through the ad of Double Mint mouth-freshener and she later bagged the lead role in the Varun Dhawan starrer October. Now, she will be venturing into Kollywood with Varma. For the uninitiated, the teaser of Varma has already been released online. However, owing to the recent change, the makers have asserted that the entire portions of the film will be reshot again. As for the replacement, the reason for the same is yet to be known.

For the uninitiated, Arjun Reddy turned out to be one of the biggest Tollywood blockbusters in 2017 and it also garnered immense appreciation to the film’s male lead Vijay Devarakonda who went on to win awards that year. On the other hand, the director of the Telugu film is currently remaking the coming of age romantic drama along with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film has been titled Kabir Singh and it has been shot extensively in many locations including Mumbai currently.

For those who aren’t aware, here’s a glimpse of the earlier trailer of the film featuring Dhruv Vikram and Megha:

Also Read: Tamil superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv booked for rash driving in Chennai

