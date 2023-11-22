The Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaboration, Animal, is definitely the most spoken-about film of the season at this point in time. The countdown for the trailer launch begins as the makers are all set to unveil the Animal trailer on November 23. The entire plot of the film has been kept under wraps as Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to win over the audience with the shock value that every aspect of his story has.

No dialogues for Bobby Deol in Animal; Sandeep Reddy Vanga writes a mute character for him

And now, Bollywood Hungama has got some details about the plot of this Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. Our highly placed strong sources have confirmed details about Bobby Deol's character in Animal. According to our sources, Bobby Deol's character is among the major highlights of Animal. "The 20 seconds of Bobby Deol at the end of Animal teaser got social media buzzing. But that's not even 2 percent of the menace that he will be creating in the film. In fact, Bobby Deol won't have a single dialogue in Animal," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Wondering how? The source explained, "The biggest villains in the history of Indian Cinema have their own traits and Bobby's character too has a trait - he can't speak. His character is that of a mute villain. He creates terror in the film without even uttering a word."

Surprised? Shocked? Well, that's what Sandeep will do through the entire film as Animal is loaded with elements that even the biggest of the insiders don't know about - the aspect of Bobby Deol playing a mute character is just one of those.

