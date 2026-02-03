Next On Netflix 2026: Ikka actor Tillotama Shome reveals, “A fly crawled into Sunny Deol’s EYE; he STILL didn’t stop the shot…he reasoned, ‘I didn’t want to spoil your take'”

Director-producer Siddharth P Malhotra, producer Sapna Malhotra and actors Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome attended the launch of their film Ikka at the 'Next On Netflix' event in Mumbai. The announcement video got a roaring response as it features Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna as the male leads.

Next On Netflix 2026: Ikka actor Tillotama Shome reveals, “A fly crawled into Sunny Deol’s EYE; he STILL didn’t stop the shot…he reasoned, ‘I didn’t want to spoil your take'”

Tillotama Shome spoke highly of Sunny Deol and shared a fascinating trivia. She said, "He's such an incredible co-actor. Most of my scenes are with him. One day, we were shooting. We finished sir's close up and then my close up shots were being shot. Suddenly, two files started dancing around his eyes. 2 minutes later, one fly decided 'Main nikalta hoon'! But the other fly though 'Main dekhu zara Sunny sir kaise hai'! He sat on his eye here (points at her right eye). I tried to finish my dialogues fast."

She added, "Meanwhile, the fly kept crawling and was almost at his waterline! Yet, he didn't ask for the shot to be cut. I was wondering why he was not cutting. But he didn't. I had to walk away after mouthing the dialogues. I did that, the shot was cut and rushed back to him. I asked him, 'Why didn't you call cut?'. He replied, 'I didn't want to spoil your take. It was going so well'."

Tillotama Shome continued, "I was so moved. After all these years, you feel you can earn the right to call a cut when you are uncomfortable, right? But he didn't and it was very generous of him."

Also Read: Siddharth P. Malhotra wraps Netflix film Ikka, calls it one of the most challenging projects of his career

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.