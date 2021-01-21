Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2021 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

“I never went away from TV as it made me what I am today”, says Aditi Sharma

Bollywood News
ByAnam Shaikh

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma who is gearing up for her debut project in the digital space, talks about how there were never any preconceived notions of breaking her image as a TV actress before she took up the web and that she chose the script plainly because she loved the concept. She spoke in length about how she gives more importance to the content than the medium.

I never went away from TV as it made me what I am today, says Aditi Sharma

The actress clarifies "Nowadays, very easily people say that 'Oh! She has taken up web because she wants to get rid of her image as a TV actor' but that's so not true. I took up web because I loved the concept, did not see that as an opportunity to break my image as a TV actress. Also, I am an actor who wants to act irrespective of the medium. I want to do Films also along with TV and Web. I never went away from TV as it made me what I am today"

On the professional front, after starring in super hit shows like Kaleerein and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Aditi is now pulling up her socks to conquer the digital space with her upcoming release Crashh co-starring Zain Imam, Anushka Sen and Rohan Mehra in pivotal roles!

Also Read: “I like focusing on one thing at a time”, says Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“I am not invited to Varun Dhawan’s…

Salman Khan to start shooting for Tiger 3…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled…

Lifestyle brand Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali…

Dulquer Salmaan roped in as the protagonist…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification