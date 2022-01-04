Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have commenced the New Year with the loveliest note possible. The couple decided to begin the year by spending some quality time in the pool. And, the much-in-love couple was not alone but accompanied by their daughter Mehr and their son, who they welcomed last year. In a video shared on Instagram, Angad Bedi is seen playing with Mehr by tossing her up in the air and catching her, while Neha Dhupia looks on with a smile and her infant in her arms. The actress added the Jaymes Young song Happiest Year in the background.

In the caption, Neha Dhupia added an evil-eye amulet, heart and unicorn emoji, tagging Angad Bedi, Mehr Dhupia Bedi along with the hashtag "Baby Bedi", referring to her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

The pair also ended 2021 with an adorable photo of them sharing a kiss with the beach in the setting. In the picture, Angad Bedi is seen with Mehr in his arms, while their son is strapped to Neha Dhupia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

In the caption, Neha Dhupia wrote, “No regrets, no resolutions, only gratitude. Bye 2021… be kind 2022.” Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia's friend, Saba Pataudi said, “Love caption...Agree. Have a good one N! And family.”

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the film Sanak. Her upcoming film is A Thursday. Angad Bedi, meanwhile, is known for his work in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, The Zoya Factor and Inside Edge.

