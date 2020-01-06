Bollywood Hungama

Neena Gupta can’t have enough of her beach time! Watch video

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At 60, Neena Gupta’s zeal for life is equal to that of a milennial. From choosing only the kind of work that she likes to wearing what she likes and giving  a damn to social media trolls, the actor often shows us what is it like to live life in own terms. In a video shared on Instagram, she is seen enjoying her beach time like there’s no tomorrow.

Neena Gupta can't have enough of her beach time! Watch video

The video shows Neena running on a beach in the open. Dressed in a yellow halter neck spaghetti strap dress, she looks absolutely in bliss. “Happy New Year!!,” she wrote. Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy New Year!!

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The actor, it looks like, has recently developed a special liking for frocks. She keeps sharing photos of herself in her favourite frocks, and seems overjoyed about it!

Workwise, the actor recently moved out of Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi after her character didn’t work out. Reports suggested that Neena, who’s only a few years elder to Akshay, wasn’t fit to play his mother. She will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut‘s Panga, as her on-screen mother.

