Navya Naveli Nanda, the oldest granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, may have chosen to stay away from the limelight, but she has a fanbase on social media through her advocacy for women's health and rights. In a recent moment of fun and nostalgia, Navya recreated the famous 3 Idiots pose, featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, much to the delight of her followers.

Navya Naveli Nanda recreates 3 Idiots moment at IIM Bangalore; mother Shweta Bachchan REACTS

During a visit to IIM Bangalore, the co-founder of Aara Health had the opportunity to live out her 3 Idiots dream. Navya took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her visit, where she sat in the iconic buttocks seats alongside two others. Captioning the images with "Jahanpanah! Tussi great ho…" and a red heart emoji, Navya received an outpouring of admiration from netizens in the comment section.

Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, couldn't help but laugh at the playful recreation. One netizen cleverly completed her caption with, "Taufa qubool karo!" Another expressed their amusement, exclaiming, "BAHAHAHA! Girl, you hit it outta the park here!" Many praised the trio's perfect combination, while others gushed over Navya's cuteness and wished her success in making happy memories alongside her work.

For those unaware, a significant portion of the movie 3 Idiots was filmed on the campus of IIM Bangalore.

