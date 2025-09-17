With Navratri just around the corner, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is serving up major festive style inspiration. From elegant sarees to chic lehengas, her looks strike the perfect balance between traditional charm and modern flair — ideal for the nine nights of celebration.

Navratri 2025 special: Jacqueline Fernandez’s festive style inspires wardrobe ideas

Festive Elegance

Jacqueline radiates grace in a soft pink lehenga paired with an olive green dupatta. The earthy yet festive tones, styled with statement jewelry and minimal makeup, make this an effortless pick for Navratri evenings.

Dazzling Glamour

Shimmer takes center stage as Jacqueline dazzles in a silver lehenga. The intricate detailing and structured silhouette bring out a modern vibe, perfect for late-night garba or dandiya gatherings.

Regal Heritage Splendor

For lovers of tradition, Jacqueline’s golden silk saree with zari work is a winner. Paired with heavy temple jewelry, this look celebrates rich heritage while adding grandeur to the festive mood.

Royal Grandeur

Deep maroon with golden embroidery never fails in Navratri. Jacqueline’s high-neck, full-sleeved outfit carries an old-world charm that fits beautifully into the festive spirit.

Ethereal Charm

Jacqueline stuns in a silver-white lehenga with delicate embroidery and cape sleeves. Light, breezy, and graceful, this is a dreamy option for those looking for something unique this season.

Playful Radiance

Festivities call for fun, and Jacqueline’s vibrant red-and-pink saree with puffed sleeves does just that. A cheerful, youthful look that’s perfect for day events.

Cultural Elegance

Showcasing India’s textile heritage, Jacqueline’s indigo saree with an embroidered blouse celebrates artistry with a modern twist. A graceful pick for Navratri nights that value culture as much as style.

As Navratri embraces nine nights of colors, dance, and celebration, Jacqueline Fernandez’s festive wardrobe offers a wide range of ideas — from traditional to contemporary. Her looks remind us that Navratri fashion is about more than just dressing up — it’s about celebrating with joy, elegance, and cultural pride.

