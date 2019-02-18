Navjot Singh Sidhu not sacked from the Kapil Shama show yet, but he may be

Following Congress MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s insensitive remarks on the Pulwama attack—Sidhu is quoted as saying, “Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?”—there are reports of Sidhu being sacked from the Kapil Sharma Show. However sources close to Kapil Sharma refute this claim. “Abhi aisi koi baat nahin hui hai. Everybody in the show is too shocked and embarrassed by Sidhuji’s comments to react. There is no immediate move to remove him,” says the source.

Kapil, a close friend of Sidhu, has elected to distance himself from Sidhu’s controversial remark. “Of course Kapil is embarrassed and shocked. But he is very close to Sidhu and won’t speak against him,” says a friend of Kapil.

However the Congress High Command has taken note of Sidhu’s “demonstrative love for his neighbour” and moves are afoot to curb his enthusiasm for Pakistan.

