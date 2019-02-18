Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.02.2019 | 3:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

Navjot Singh Sidhu not sacked from the Kapil Shama show yet, but he may be

BySubhash K. Jha

Following Congress MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s insensitive remarks on the Pulwama attack—Sidhu is quoted as saying, “Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?”—there are reports of Sidhu being sacked from the Kapil Sharma Show. However sources close to Kapil Sharma refute this claim. “Abhi aisi koi baat nahin hui hai. Everybody in the show is too shocked and embarrassed by Sidhuji’s comments to react. There is no immediate move to remove him,” says the source.

Navjot Singh Sidhu not sacked from the Kapil Shama show yet, but he may be

Kapil, a close friend of Sidhu, has elected to distance himself from Sidhu’s controversial remark. “Of course Kapil is embarrassed and shocked. But he is very close to Sidhu and won’t speak against him,” says a friend of Kapil.

However the Congress High Command has taken note of Sidhu’s “demonstrative love for his neighbour” and moves are afoot to curb his enthusiasm for Pakistan.

Also Read: Pulwama attack: Navjot Singh Sidhu denies getting TERMINATED from The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh clueless about replacing him

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

SCOOP: Sonakshi Sinha to feature opposite…

Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to MARRY this…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification