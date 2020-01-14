Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.01.2020 | 7:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Natasa Stankovic stuns in a black bikini in this throwback picture with beau Hardik Pandya

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Natasa Stankovic, who recently announced her engagement with cricketer Hardik Pandya, is probably still reminiscing her holiday with the love of her life. She took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the two, chilling by the sea.

Natasa Stankovic stuns in a black bikini in her throwback picture with beau Hardik Pandya

The model looks stunning, dressed in a black bikini. Hardik, on the other hand, flaunts his chiselled bod. Check out the photo below. Being the stunning diva that she is, Natasa doesn’t need to work hard to set the internet on fire. She does it with ease! For example, this one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????❤️ #throwback???? @hardikpandya93

A post shared by ????Nataša Stanković???? (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa and Hardik announced their engagement on January 1. The cricketer got down on his knees on a beautifully decorated yacht, in the presence of a bunch of friends who sang, played the guitar and clapped. Just in case you missed out on the photos, have a look at them here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Forever yes ????????❤️ @hardikpandya93

A post shared by ????Nataša Stanković???? (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa, who was seen in a couple of Hindi projects, rose to fame with Badshah’s ‘DJ Waley Babu’.

Let’s see if a wedding is on cards for them anytime soon!

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away…

Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio…

Sajid Nadiadwala started work on the script…

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Boman Irani roped in to…

Sharad Kelkar replaces Rana Daggubati in…

Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt agreed to do the film…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification