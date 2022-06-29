Mouni Roy has starred in various megahit television daily soaps. Her brilliant acting skills and have seen the Naagin actress reach heights of success. Her television shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and movies like Gold garnered a lot of attention towards the actress.

Mouni Roy quotes Jordan Peterson as she shares adorable pictures and videos with husband, Suraj Nambiar

Mouni recently got hitched to her long-time beau, Suraj Nambiar in a private ceremony in Goa this year, in January. The duo married each other by following both Bengali and South Indian rituals. She has been giving her fans a glimpse of her married life via her social media handle and fans adore the lovely couple.

The actress recently shared pictures with her husband while they are on a vacay to celebrate their five-month anniversary. Today, Mouni posted a series of pictures and videos with her husband as they were enjoying a romantic date. The couple can be seen in stylish outfits as they sip their wine with leisure. The actress also quoted some beautiful lines by Jordan Peterson.

As she posted the pictures and videos, she wrote, "Read something reasonable, sharing it here, STOP ACTING TOO NICE, IT KILLS YOU. by Jordan Peterson (Pl read it if you can) “If you ask a disagreeable person what he wants or she wants, they ll tell you right away they know it’s like, this is what I want this is how I'm going to get it, but agreeable people especially if they are extremely agreeable are so agreeable that they often don’t even don’t know what they want because they are so accustomed to living for other people and to finding out what they want and to try to make them comfortable and so forth it’s harder for them to find a sense of their own desires when they move through life and that’s not….. look, there’s situations where it’s advantageous, certainly not advantageous if you’re trying to forge yourself a career that just doesn’t work at all and so … “Please read it up or hear it on you tube It made a lot of sense to me, hope it helps you too. Love x Also, last night was (heart emoji)"

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in a fierce avatar in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film has already created a lot of buzz with its trailer, and it has been the talk of the town lately. The highly anticipated thriller is set to release in theaters on September 9.

