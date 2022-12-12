comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.12.2022 | 6:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Salaam Venky Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Cirkus
follow us on

MONSTA X to make comeback in January 2023 with new mini album ‘REASON’; see poster

Bollywood News

MONSTA X to make a comeback next month with new EP REASON.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop band MONSTA X is all set to make a comeback next month in January with new mini album REASON.

MONSTA X to make comeback in January 2023 with new mini album ‘REASON’; see poster

MONSTA X to make comeback in January 2023 with new mini album ‘REASON’; see poster

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, on December 11, MONSTA X officially announced their plans to make a return next month with the new mini album “REASON.” The pop band also released their first teaser for their new EP which is due out on January 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST. The band’s return comes 9 months after the 11th mini-album Shape of Love which was released in April.

Earlier, the group held their U.S. tour, previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in May and June with stops in nine cities. Meanwhile as per reports, on October 22, MONSTA X was supposed to headline Nickelodeon's NickFest: The Messiest Music Festival Ever, to be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, but it was cancelled due to "current market conditions"

They were supposed to headline the new mega concert KAMP LA 2022, a joint production from KAMP Global with the partnership brand Eventim Live Asia, on October 16 at the same location, but their appearance, alongside several other artists, was cancelled due to "visa issues".

Also Read: Five members of MONSTA X renew contracts with Starship Entertainment; I.M to leave agency but continue group activities

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification