As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, on December 11, MONSTA X officially announced their plans to make a return next month with the new mini album “REASON.” The pop band also released their first teaser for their new EP which is due out on January 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST. The band’s return comes 9 months after the 11th mini-album Shape of Love which was released in April.

Earlier, the group held their U.S. tour, previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in May and June with stops in nine cities. Meanwhile as per reports, on October 22, MONSTA X was supposed to headline Nickelodeon's NickFest: The Messiest Music Festival Ever, to be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, but it was cancelled due to "current market conditions"

They were supposed to headline the new mega concert KAMP LA 2022, a joint production from KAMP Global with the partnership brand Eventim Live Asia, on October 16 at the same location, but their appearance, alongside several other artists, was cancelled due to "visa issues".

