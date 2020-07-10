Vikas Dubey, who was encountered by the police today for trying to escape an overturned vehicle while being in custody, already has a film being made on him. Vikas Dubey was charged for mercilessly killing 8 policemen and was on the run before he surrendered to the police after 6 days. Producer Sandiip Kapur has announced that he will be making a film on him which will determine his journey and has cast Manoj Bajpayee to portray the role.

When asked about the same, Manoj Bajpayee said, “The script and character should be nice, only then it is fun to portray a real-life character on-screen. The man that we’re talking about here has lived a dramatic life and it will be very interesting to bring his story to the big screen. Let’s see what happens.”

Sandiip Kapur took to his Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas”.

Take a look at his tweet.

What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas — Sandiip Kapur (@SandiipKapur) July 10, 2020

This surely looks like a project to look forward to!

