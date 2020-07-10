Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.07.2020 | 1:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Manoj Bajpayee to play Vikas Dubey in his next with Sandiip Kapur

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vikas Dubey, who was encountered by the police today for trying to escape an overturned vehicle while being in custody, already has a film being made on him. Vikas Dubey was charged for mercilessly killing 8 policemen and was on the run before he surrendered to the police after 6 days. Producer Sandiip Kapur has announced that he will be making a film on him which will determine his journey and has cast Manoj Bajpayee to portray the role.

Manoj Bajpayee to play Vikas Dubey in his next with Sandiip Kapur

When asked about the same, Manoj Bajpayee said, “The script and character should be nice, only then it is fun to portray a real-life character on-screen. The man that we’re talking about here has lived a dramatic life and it will be very interesting to bring his story to the big screen. Let’s see what happens.”

Sandiip Kapur took to his Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas”.

Take a look at his tweet.

This surely looks like a project to look forward to!

Also Read: “It was declared flop,” writes Manoj Bajpayee as Satya completes 22 years

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster…

Varun Dhawan provides financial help to 200…

Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of Sholay, passes…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bihar Court…

Rakul Preet Singh has partnered with Million…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification