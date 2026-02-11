Netflix has taken the decision to change the title of their upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat to something far less controversial, and agreeable.

Manoj Bajpayee on Ghooskhor Pandat controversy, “We’ve become a very touchy nation”

This, after days of brutal trolling when Manoj was personally attacked.

Speaking on what he calls an unnecessary controversy Manoj said, “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse, and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of.”

Incidentally, the film was originally titled Pandat, until someone in director Neeraj Pandey’s team decided that Ghooskhor Pandat was catchier.

Ghooskhor Pandat was announced as a part of Netflix’s upcoming slate of projects at a grand event by the streaming giant earlier this month. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das and Akshay Oberoi.

Also Read: Ghooskhor Pandat to be retitled after backlash; Delhi HC closes plea

More Pages: Ghooskhor Pandat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.