As the song, ‘Touch It’ by KiDi is doing rounds on instagram and other video sharing apps, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora too decided to hop on to the viral ‘Shut Up And Bend Over’ trend. Though, the original and the Arora sister’s version of the trend might not be entirely the same, as they gave their own touch to the trend adding a tint of some fun to the ending of the clip.

While Malaika and Amrita shares a great bond, in the clip the sisters can be seen dancing their hearts out till Amrita playfully nudges Malaika out of the frame. Malaika shared the video on her instagram account, writing in the caption, "Succumbed... Hips don’t lie! @amuaroraofficial #shutup #reels #reelitfeelit."

Malaika and Amrita are good friends with the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karishma. The gang often meets to party together. Malaika was spotted spending her last weekend with her girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan. On September 5, Arjun Kapoor dropped Malaika off at Kareena's place, the video of the same was shared on social media. For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now and they made their relationship official on Arjun's birthday in 2019. The two prefer not to talk about their relationship, but every now and then they post pictures together and do not miss a chance to show their love for each other on social media.

