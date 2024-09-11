The most awaited film of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is nearing its release and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create the pre-release hype. While two classics of 2000s - Bhool Bhulaiyaa title song, and Ami Je Tomar - are set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we have exclusively learnt that the love ballad, Labon Ko, is all set to make its way back.

Labon Ko from Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

According to our highly placed sources, Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri will feature in the recreated version of Labon Ko from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). "The song will be shot next week at Ladakh. The team plans to shoot a sensual romantic number featuring Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. The original song was a chartbuster and the makers are confident to make this even bigger," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Before the romantic song, Kartik Aaryan will shoot for 2 more songs in Mumbai this week. "It's the title track and another romantic number that they will shoot. The music album of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have 5 chartbuster numbers," the source promised.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is set to release on Diwali 2024. The film is the most awaited film of 2024, and the success of Stree 2 has made the hype even bigger. Kartik Aaryan returns to play his most loved character of Rooh Baba.

