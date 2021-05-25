Social media personality and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is a total stunner and often puts up her smoldering sexy looks on her Instagram for her 231 million followers. She posts her fashion looks, her beauty secrets and tid-bits about her daily life with her adorable 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie recently left for Miami for her rumoured beau Travis Scott's 29th birthday. They were both seen together dining at a restaurant and rumours of a reunion have been sparking ever since.

Kylie was seen at the beach in a nude fringe tank top with a mini skirt and a blue be-jewelled cummerbund. She looked beach ready with her long tresses kissing her tiny waist as she looked in another direction. Even with the beautiful white sand, blue skies and clear waters, Kylie is the view we can't help but swoon at! She is clearly stealing the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner steps out in plunging neckline risky black jumpsuit for dinner date with sisters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.