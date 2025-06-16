Nupur Sanon, actress and sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, is currently facing heat on social media after her fashion brand NOBO (short for No Boundaries) came under fire for what many users have called "overpriced fast fashion." While the brand aims to position itself as a premium label offering Indo-western pieces for the modern Indian woman, online users don’t seem convinced by the price tags attached to its collection.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon faces backlash as her fashion brand NOBO gets slammed for overpriced apparel

A quick glance at the NOBO website shows that the least expensive item listed is a pair of casual shorts priced at Rs. 2,400, while the most expensive product—a traditional kurta set—costs a steep Rs. 26,500. Western wear items include a skirt and crop top combo retailing at Rs. 20,000. Even the simplest dresses start at around Rs. 7,000.

Social media users, particularly on Reddit, have not held back in criticizing the brand for what they see as unjustified pricing, especially for garments they believe resemble low-cost fashion available in local street markets like Sarojini Nagar. One user sarcastically wrote, “I think her brand name is incomplete cause she clearly forgot to write Label NoboDY IS BUYING THIS OVERPRICED FAST FASHION SHIT FROM ME.” Another commented, “Label NoBo – No One Buy One.”



Others pointed out the gap between price and quality, with one comment reading, “Yes the quality is very bad. At best the price should be around 1k—even that is too much for such poor designs.” Another quipped, “No Bo is short for ‘Nobody Bought it.’”

The criticism appears to stem not just from the cost, but from what some users feel is a growing disconnect between celebrity-led brands and the everyday consumer. A few users also noted the irony in launching a brand called "No Boundaries" while offering products many feel are out of reach for most.

As of now, neither Nupur Sanon nor Kriti Sanon has addressed the backlash publicly. Whether the brand will revise its pricing or respond to the criticism remains to be seen, but it has certainly sparked a larger conversation around accessibility and authenticity in celebrity fashion ventures.

Also Read: Photos: Boman Irani, Nupur Sanon, Sanjay Mishra and others snapped at the airport

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.