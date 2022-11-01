Makers of new fantasy drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol have put the production on hold following the passing of cast member Lee Ji Han.

Makers of South Korean fantasy romance-drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol (literal title, also meaning The Season of Kkokdu) have put the production on hold following the passing of Lee Ji Han in the recent Itaewon stampede.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol is a fantasy romance which tells the story of a grim reaper named Kkokdu (Kim Jung Hyun) who comes down to this world to punish humans every 99 years. Kkokdu meets Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo Hyang), a doctor with mysterious abilities, and starts working as a visiting doctor.

Lee Ji Han, who passed away during the recent Itaewon tragedy, was on board to essay the role of Jung Yi Deun, ex-boyfriend of Han Gye Jeol. The late actor was filming until recently. As the report suggests, there are remaining scenes for the character that have not been filmed, but no decision has been made on the replacement of the actor yet. The production team plans to visit Lee Ji Han’s funeral home today.

For unversed, during Halloween celebrations, South Korea’s Itaewon saw a tragic turn of events as it was reported that a crowd crush led to the death of over 150 people and around 132 were injured as per updates on Sunday, according to Korea Herald. An estimate of 100,000 people was expected to be in attendance on Saturday night in Itaewon.

In the narrow alley, around 10:40 pm, the crowd began to surge leaving people stuck there for over one and a half hours. This led to suffocation in the tight space. Videos and photos went viral on social media in which people and first responders were giving CPR on the spot to people who were unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest.

