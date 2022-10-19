The actor is currently in talks to star in an upcoming K-drama, Hash’s Shinru.

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is all set to make his comeback. While he is already back to the theatre for his plays, he is yet to pick a project for his next K-drama following the release of Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The actor is currently in talks to star in an upcoming K-drama, Hash’s Shinru.

Kim Seon Ho in talks for his comeback K-drama; to likely star in historical series Hash’s Shinru

According to the Korean media portal, responding to the current news reports, a representative of Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment said, “Actor Kim Seon Ho has received an offer to star in the drama Hash’s Shinru, and he is positively in talks.”

Kim Seon Ho has been offered the role Lee Hyang. The series takes place in the backdrop of the days of ‘King Sejong’, also referred to as the Joseon Renaissance. The historical romance drama follows the story of crown prince Lee Hyang, who is a scientist that loves the stars, and Hae Roo, a mysterious woman who sees the future. Author Yoon Yi Soo of the original web novel of the same name will be personally writing the script.”

If the actor accepts the role, this will mark his second historical drama after 100 Days Of My Prince.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho will make his feature film debut in the upcoming film Sad Tropics. Actors Go Ara, Kim Kang Woo, and Kang Tae Joo will also star in pivotal roles. The film is described as “an action film noir about a former boxer who goes on the run after becoming the target of mysterious forces.” The upcoming film is helmed by director Park Hoon Jung, who is known for hit movies like New World and The Witch: Part 1.The Subversion.

