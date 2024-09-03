The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor set to shine in the sequel to Life In A Metro.

After making a mark with his performances in Made In Heaven 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, actor Rohan Gurbaxani has bagged a role in Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated film Metro… In Dino. The actor, who played diverse roles in his previous projects, is thrilled to be part of this new venture.

Joining an ensemble cast in Metro… In Dino

Metro… In Dino is a sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 hit Life In A Metro and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Rohan expressed his excitement about working with such a talented group, stating, “It is a pleasure to be a part of a film that has such a great ensemble cast. Ever since I decided to become an actor, working with Anurag sir was on my wishlist, and with Metro… In Dino, that goal is getting fulfilled.”

An exciting role awaits

Rohan has already shot for certain portions of his role in the film, with one schedule left to complete. He hinted at the intriguing nature of his character, saying, “It is a very interesting character, and I can't wait for the audience to see me in this different avatar. I am very excited to get back on set and wrap the film next month.”

In addition to Metro… In Dino, Rohan Gurbaxani has another exciting project lined up—the web series Bandish Bandits season 2, where he plays a musician.

