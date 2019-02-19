Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan for Da-Bangg tour

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are a winning combination. Their chemistry on screen is stellar and so is their off screen equation. They have been close friends since many years and have also dated. So there is a long history there. Considering all of this, their Jodi is well appreciated even at the box office and hence, they team up for a lot of projects.

While they are wrapping up the last leg of Bharat, they also have planned to go on a Da-Bangg dance tour which is an annual affair. Dabangg The Tour : Reloaded will commence from March 15 in Dubai and will have Salman, Katrina, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah among the key performers. Last year, too the happy troupe toured across Canada for this dance tour and It was a success. There were rumours though that Katrina is close to Salman but she does not have much affinity towards his other friends, Jacky and Sona.

Usually a pretty guarded person, she maintained her distance. It is touted that that the same thing might repeat this time around too as the actress prefers to be left alone to focus on her performances, etc.

Katrina’s last film was Zero which was a Box Office debacle but critics appreciated her performance in the movie. Her next film is of course Bharat. She was supposed to do Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan which did not materialize as her dates clashed with Bharat.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif will groove with Salman Khan to re-create O O Jaane Jaana (ALL details revealed)

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection