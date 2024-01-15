Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception was nothing short of a star-studded extravaganza. From Ranbir Kapoor to Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan to Dharmendra, the party was attended by Bollywood's elite. The glitz and glamour of Bollywood reached new heights as the stunning Katrina Kaif graced Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's, wedding reception with her presence. The reception, held at a lavish venue, was a star-studded affair, and all eyes were on Katrina as she exuded grace and charm, making heads turn with her impeccable style.

Katrina Kaif charms us all in regal Sabyasachi lehenga for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception

Katrina Kaif thrilled her Instagram followers by sharing gorgeous photos of herself wearing a beautiful and lovely lehenga ensemble. At the star-studded wedding reception party held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her spouse Nupur Shikhare, Katrina donned the traditional attire. Wearing Katrina's lehenga on your wedding day would be an exquisite wedding ensemble. The image features a cream-colored lehenga fit that is from the renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's own label. The colour of Katrina's lehenga appears to be a lovely beige. It has a lehenga skirt, a net dupatta, and a blouse. The lehnga features a high-rise waist, an A-line silhouette, a floor-length hem, and layered ghera, while the silk choli has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a cropped hem that exposes the midriff, and a bodycon fit. The outfit was given a regal touch by the elaborate sequin decorations, dori embroidery, floral applique motifs, and a richly decorated broad patti border in multi-coloured hues.

Katrina draped her net dupatta decked in embroidered patti borders on her shoulder to give her ensemble a finishing touch. The actor accessorised her ethnic look with striking jewels, including statement rings and chandbalis matching her outfit. Lastly, centre-parted open silky tresses, darkened brows, a dainty bindi, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTRESS: Katrina Kaif

OUTFIT: Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also Read: Katrina Kaif is setting hearts on fire in red rose print dress for Merry Christmas press conference

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.