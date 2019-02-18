Kartik Aaryan to ROMANCE Disha Patani in Anees Bazmee – Bhushan Kumar’s next (deets out)

Kartik Aaryan who is still riding very high on the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will be seen next in Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon and he is already garnering a lot of popularity as masses’ are totally loving the songs and buzz is just great around the film. Moving on, he will be seen next to Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Looks like the makers of the film can’t get enough of Kartik as he has signed yet another film Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar.

Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that Anees has signed Kartik for this said film. Now, there are more details out on the film. Kartik will romance Disha Patani in this flick which is supposed to be a classic romantic comedy. It will be very interesting to see him return to this space with Kartik as his leading man.

After the confirmation of this big news the producer, Bhushan Kumar said, “This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler romcom which will have everyone in splits.” Talking about his leading man, Bhushan Kumar said that he likes the way Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. “Disha’s work I have seen in Bharat which we are producing, she is a good performer. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen,” he shares.

The film is special for director Anees Bazmee because this film will mark as his first romantic film after a decade, his last romantic film was Ajay Devgn–Kajol starrer Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha in 1998. While talking about his special Rom-Com Anees said, “My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast and now I’m looking forward to this one,”

Actress Disha Patani admits that she has grown up on Anees’ films which made her laugh her heart out and was longing to do an out-and-out comedy since a long time. “In this one I play a girl-next-door who I can easily relate to. The characters are college students and there can be no better costar than Kartik who is a pro at comedies,” Disha concludes with a smile.

Interestingly while this film will see young new pair of Disha Patani-Kartik Aaryan, this film will also mark as the third collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with producer Bhushan Kumar as Kartik previously done Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and recently announced a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement “I’m sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style,”

Kartik has been making a lot of noise lately with his personal life too! He admitted to spending a lot of time with Ananya. He said that he loves hanging out with her on movie and coffee dates. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan has already announced her crush on him. So he is in a very flattering position currently, as admitted by him.

Only time will tell if Kartik’s next few projects work but masses have a lot of expectations from him for sure. Romantic comedy is his specialty so we are keen to see the results of Kartik – Anees collaboration on screen.

