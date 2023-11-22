Following the fallout during Dostana 2, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have buried the past and now are coming together for a project. After hinting at a collaboration for several months, the project has been announced today on the occasion of Kartik Aaryan's birthday. Without announcing the title of the movie, Karan is joining hands with Ekta Kapoor for this co-production which will be helmed by The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi.

Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar and Ektaa R Kapoor’s co-production; epic war drama set to release on August 15, 2025

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan reportedly had a fallout after their collaboration Dostana 2 was shelved. However, a source tells Bollywood Hungama, "Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan amicably resolved their previous hiccup. Now, putting the past behind them, Kartik is set to do a Dharma Productions film which is in co-collaboration with Balaji Telefilms. It is an epic war drama which will portray Kartik in a different light."

The source adds, "The backdoor conversations as heard over the last week, have resulted in an amicable resolution between Karan & Kartik." The title of the movie is yet to be decided. The casting for the leading lady is underway.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar took to social media to make the announcement which read, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!!!! Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen. @ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!!! @apoorva1972 @shobha9168 @vivek.koka."

Kartik Aaryan headlines Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms next, directed by Sandeep Modi. This untitled film will hit the big screens on 15th August 2025.

