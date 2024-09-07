Kartik Aaryan is set to make a notable extended cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. The sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De, has been generating buzz for its anticipated mix of humor and romance, and Aaryan's extended role is expected to add a fresh dynamic to the film.

This collaboration between Kartik and Ajay Devgn has piqued interest, promising to bring together the strengths of both actors in a compelling way. The film's release is eagerly awaited, with fans keen to see how Aaryan’s cameo will integrate with the storyline.

As the festive season approaches, the Bollywood box office is set for a significant showdown. This Diwali, two major films are set to clash: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The confrontation between these two high-profile sequels is expected to be a major event in the cinematic calendar.

Singham Again, the third installment in the popular Singham series, promises to deliver more of the action-packed drama that fans have come to expect from the franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as the powerful police officer, continuing his role in what has been a highly successful series.

In contrast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the blend of horror and comedy that made its predecessors hits. Kartik Aaryan stars in the latest chapter of this franchise, which has captivated audiences with its unique mix of thrills and laughs.

The Diwali clash between these two anticipated sequels is poised to dominate the box office, with both films expected to draw large audiences. As the release date approaches, industry watchers and fans alike are bracing for a major cinematic event.

