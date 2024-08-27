Kartik Aaryan celebrates Janmashtami with Chandu Champion’s Dahi Handi sequence: “Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival”

Kartik Aaryan carried Chandu Champion's fervor into the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. Kartik revisited a scene from Chandu Champion, where our very own champion is seen celebrating Janmashtami with a Dahi Handi sequence.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Janmashtami with Chandu Champion’s Dahi Handi sequence: “Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival”

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kartik took to his social media and shared the Dahi Handi sequence from Chandu Champion. While wishing his fans a happy Janmashtami, he wrote the caption:

"For the first time in my career, Shot a Dahi Handi Sequence for #ChanduChampion and it really is so so special.. Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival in every moment we captured Happy Janmashtami????"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik received tremendous positive reviews from all over, with people praising him for his performance in Chandu Champion. This made him shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where he won the award for Best Performance (Male) for the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik, has a string of big releases lined up. He is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor Award at IFFM 2024 for Chandu Champion

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.