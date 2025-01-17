comscore
Kartik Aaryan to be announced as brand ambassador for Danube Properties

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is all set to become the brand ambassador for Danube Properties, a leading name in the real estate sector. The official announcement of this exciting collaboration will take place at a grand event on Monday, 20th January 2025 in Mumbai. Mr. Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, will join Aaryan at the event as they reveal details about this high-profile partnership.

Known for his massive appeal among the youth, Kartik Aaryan has been on a brand endorsement spree. This announcement follows closely on his appointment as the face of Emami Ltd’s rebranded men’s grooming line, Smart And Handsome. With his growing influence in urban and emerging markets, Aaryan continues to make waves in both the brand and film industries.

“I’m truly excited to join the Emami family as the face of Smart And Handsome. Grooming today goes beyond appearances—it’s about confidence, individuality, and self-expression. The brand’s vision of holistic grooming resonates deeply with me, offering modern men effective and inclusive solutions that empower them to be their best selves. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting journey,” Kartik Aaryan said in a press statement.

On the cinematic front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was released during Diwali 2024, and clashed with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. He is now gearing up for his roles in Anurag Basu’s upcoming project and Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan confirms collaboration with Karan Johar: “Yeh film main puri tarah karunga”

