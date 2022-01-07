Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently posts pictures of her two children, Taimur and Jehangir, on social media. After sharing an unseen photo of her younger son Jeh on New Year's Day, the actor has now shared a sweet photo of her five-year-old.

Kareena wished Taimur's friend a happy birthday on social media on his behalf on Thursday. She posted a photo of Tim (as Taimur is affectionately known by his family) swinging with a friend. In the photo, Taimur is dressed in a purple T-shirt and black jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first child, Taimur, was born on December 20, 2016, and he quickly became a paparazzi favourite. Kareena had previously uploaded a Boomerang video of Taimur and claimed how her little one helps her to feel better. “He fixes my mood swings,” The video was captioned by the actor.

Kareena expressed her desire for both her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, to have a "feeling of discipline" in one of her recent interviews. She also admitted that she occasionally acts as a "bad cop" because her husband Saif spoils Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan directed the epic drama, which also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film will be released on April 14, 2022.

