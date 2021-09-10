Today on 10th September 2021, the nation and the world welcomed the almighty Ganpati Bappa with lots of enthusiasm, love and honour. Well, our Bollywood celebrities are also not back when it comes to welcoming and celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi's arrival. One such is Kareena Kapoor Khan who's been a religious worshiper of Bappa and has a record of bringing the Lord Ganesha's idol home every year.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress gave a glimpse of how she celebrated Ganesh Chathurthi this year. Bebo shared a couple of images in which the first picture had Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan standing in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha with folded hands while Kareena Kapoor gazing at Taimur with a wide smile. While Kareena's younger son Jahangir was missing from the frame. For the celebrations, Saif Ali Khan opted for a white kurta-pyjama, While Kareena wore yellow Chinkari loungewear and Taimur sported a white and blue printed kurta-pyjama set. The other pictures had little Taimur's creative efforts as he made Lord Ganesha's idol from various colours of clays.

Sharing the pictures Kareena wrote, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati ????Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ????????❤️."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glamorous picture with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karishma Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.