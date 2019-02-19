Kapil Sharma SUPPORTS Sidhu, claims removing him from The Kapil Sharma Show are diversion tactics

Kapil Sharma has made his presence felt on the TRP charts with the Kapil Sharma Show it is safe to say that he is doing very well, after taking a long sabbatical. The show is currently mired in controversy but not because of Sharma. For the uninitiated, Navjot Singh Sidhu who is a part of the show made some statements concerning the Pulwama terror attack and was slammed for the same. He got flak for saying that not everyone is a terrorist and that terrorism sees no religion. After this, Archana Puran Singh shot for a couple of episodes and Navjot was asked to stay away from official political meetings as well as the show. Kapil gave an interview with regard to this matter and strongly supported Sidhu.

Kapil said that one can’t ban a person because of these small things when larger issues are at stake. He claimed this to be diversion tactics used to steer clear from the real issue and target non-issues. Kapil made a fair point by saying that if removing Sidhu or terminating his contract from the show is going to solve the problem of terrorism, he would himself go away. But that is not the case, hence it is important for us not get distracted from these non-issues. He told a regional television channel, “These are very small things, or can also be a part of propaganda. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show is not the solution. We need to look for a permanent solution.”

Sidhu has not been given any official notification of termination nor has Archana replaced him on the show, as per contract. It is to be seen what happens next.

