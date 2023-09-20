comscore
Last Updated 20.09.2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta applaud Women's Reservation Bill at new Parliament Building visit

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta applaud Women’s Reservation Bill at new Parliament Building visit

New Parliament Building welcomes Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta and other luminaries to celebrate the Women's Reservation Bill. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A significant moment unfolded as luminaries from various fields, including cinema, fashion, dance, and music, came together to visit the newly inaugurated Parliament building.  Among the distinguished guests were acclaimed actresses Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta, renowned fashion designer Rina Dhaka, versatile singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary, Padma Shree awardee dancers Nalini and Kamlini, and celebrated vocalist Padma Shree Sumitra Guha. 

Kangana Ranaut, known for her candid expressions, hailed the day as historic for the nation and its women. She expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising women's empowerment through this bill. "The BJP could have brought any other bill today, but they chose women empowerment. This shows their thinking. I think the country is in able hands," she remarked.

Ranaut further added, “We also see women in more active roles like the army and the Air Force. In fact, in my upcoming film, Tejas, I am playing an Air Force pilot. So I think this is a new age that we are getting into.”

Esha Gupta, echoing similar sentiments, lauded the progressive thought behind the bill. She emphasised that it would grant equal powers to women, marking a significant stride for the nation. "PM Modi promised it and delivered it," she stated, highlighting the government's commitment to progress.

For the unversed, the bill, proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, was presented in the Lok Sabha on this occasion.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan “cinema god” as Jawan releases; says, “His struggle is a master class for…”

