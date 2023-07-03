Lately, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for the release of Tiku Weds Sheru, which is produced by her production banner. For the unversed, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, started premiering on Amazon Prime Video from June 23, 2023. Recently, the team hosted a success party.

Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur heat up the dance floor at Tiku Weds Sheru success party, watch

A bunch of photos and videos from the success bash are surfacing on the internet. In one such inside video, Kangana and Avneet can be seen dancing happily. For the occasion, Kangana opted for an off-shoulder red dress paired with heels, while Avneet was in a black outfit.

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur shared a multiple-picture video post on Sunday to give a peek into the party. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Can’t get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for Tiku Weds Sheru topping international charts everyday. Still standing at no. 1 in india and no. 8 globally.” The videos and photos also featured Nawaz.

Coming to the professional front, Kangana has recently announced the release date for her next, Chandramukhi 2. The film will hit theatres on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Besides this, she also has Emergency in the pipeline, which is slated to release on November 24, 2023. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Indira Gandhi in 1975, when she announced an emergency.

