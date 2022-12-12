Director Todd Phillips announced "day one" of production on Joker: Folie a Deux as he debuted the first look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Taking to social media, the filmmaker shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix lying dead-eyed and transformed into his character of homicidal Arkham Asylum convict, Arthur Fleck, who can be seen receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility. "Day 1. Our boy," he simply wrote in the caption.

Joker 2: Director Todd Philips unveils first look of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker as Folie à Deux goes on floors; see photo

Phillips returns to direct Joker: Folie à Deux after helming the award-winning first film. The sequel, which has been described as a musical, also stars Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson has also been cast in the production, per Variety. As the report notes, the Joker sequel will pick up with Phoenix’s killer clown after he’s been admitted to Arkham Asylum.

Joker: Folie à Deux releases in theaters on October 9, 2024.

