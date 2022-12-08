South Korean actors Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min are currently in talks to lead the upcoming webtoon-based drama Wedding Impossible (literal title) written by Park Seul Gi. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Wedding Impossible is a romance drama that tells a story of clashing desires and an opposed marriage. When chaebol heir Goo Chan Yeol proposes a fake marriage to unknown actress Oh Da Jung, she takes the opportunity despite Goo Chan Yeol being gay.

“However, they run into problems when Goo Chan Yeol’s ambitious younger brother Goo Jung Yeol steps forward to put an end to the relationship, unable to watch their fake marriage materialize.” Jeon Jong Seo has received an offer to star as Oh Da Jung, an unknown actress who agrees to a fake marriage with Goo Chan Yeol.

Meanwhile, Moon Sang Min has been offered to play Goo Jung Yeol, a fourth-generation chaebol who is hiding his identity and is hired as an ordinary employee off merit alone. Wedding Impossible is currently headed to finalize its casting.

The drama will start filming as soon as the cast is finalized.

