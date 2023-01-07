It ranks No. 2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.

It’s two snaps for Wednesday, as Netflix confirms the record-breaking smash hit will return for a second season, only on Netflix. Season two details and additional information will be shared at a later time. The series stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role. The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday to return for second season on Netflix after smashing debut season

In an exclusive interview with Tudum, creators/showrunners/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Wednesday, which is produced by MGM Television, continues to have a resounding cultural impact across entertainment, the internet, music, fashion and beauty.

Since the series debuted in November 2022 on Netflix, Wednesday is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks No. 2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. More than 182 Million households have seen the series since its debut. (1.237B hours divided by 6.8 hours).

Wednesday crossed the 1 billion hour view mark only three weeks after debut – joining Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone within its first 28 days. The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record-breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed.

To date, Wednesday has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+ million hours viewed on the English TV List — another record!

Wednesday’s iconic dance scene has gone massively viral across global social media. Fan-generated content utilizing “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior to the series' release. Even Lady Gaga joined in on the fun. With over 80 million views and counting, fans can’t get enough of the cast’s reaction to the iconic dance scene video.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.