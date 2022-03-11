Actor Hrithik Roshan's personal life has been making headlines for the past couple of weeks. After he was spotted on dinner dates with actor Saba Azad, it was rumoured that the two have been dating for months. Saba was also seen spending time with the Roshan family.

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has this nickname for Sussanne Khan

Meanwhile, Hrithik shares a cordial relationship with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan with whom he co-parents their sons. Sussanne, too, is quite fond of Saba and has previously also appreciated and cheered Saba for her singing talent. Saba also has a sweet nickname for Sussanne

Recently, Saba shared a video of herself from a screen test for which she turned a tomboy. Along with the video, she wrote, "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)



Commenting on the post, Sussanne wrote, "Soooo radddddd lovvve this!!!." Saba quickly replied, "@suzkr thanks my sooz."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba Azada was recently seen in the Sony LIV web series Rocket Boys. Hrithik, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to now release on September 28, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.