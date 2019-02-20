Hrithik Roshan’s erratic schedule for Siddharth Anand’s next with Tiger Shroff revealed

Hrithik Roshan is neck deep in the shoot of his next film with Tiger Shroff which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. While the actor is enjoying himself at the shoot, there is one glitch. He is NOT a night person and majority of the shoots have been scheduled post evenings. Also he has to travel in and around the city a lot because the shoot locations are throughout the city. It is reported that Hrithik though an early morning person is equally pumped up for his night shoots in the city. He keeps up high spirits and motivates everyone on sets with his positive attitude. This is the first project where Hrithik and Tiger have been roped in together and it is extremely exciting for their fans. Tiger has always looked upto Hrithik as his mentor and has been inspired by his dancing style. So, it would be very exciting to see them do a dance off and impress us with some kick ass action in the flick.

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Tiger waxed lyrical about Hrithik and said that if they were to be contemporaries, he would have had a really hard time to survive. Though untitled, this project is lot in news and audience expectations are already high with the same. Only time will tell if the film lives upto them.

Apart from this movie, Hrithik will be seen in the biopic of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. Though mired in controversies, the film is on track now and will release on July 26.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to make a BIOPIC on herself, will feature Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan’s characters (inside deets out)