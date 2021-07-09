Bollywood Hungama

Hrithik Roshan shares pictures with Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone; says the gang is ready for take-off

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

In January this year, Hrithik Roshan had announced his next titled Fighter. He will be collaborating once again with his War director Siddharth Anand for the same. What is even more interesting is that it will be Hrithik's maiden collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik Roshan shares pictures with Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone; says the gang is ready for take-off

Ever since the announcement fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to go on floors. Today, Hrithik took to his social media handle to share pictures with Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand as they have started prepping for the film. The superstar shared a couple of selfies with the happy team of Fighter and wrote, “This gang is ready for take-off.#Fighter”.


The film is touted to be the first aerial action film in India. Designed for a global audience Fighter will see the latest technology and filming techniques. The film is expected to be shot at locations across the world, but the story is truly Indian that salutes the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of our armed forces.

The film will see Hrithik play the role of an air force officer for the first time in his career. The film will see a pan India release. The film which is originally being made in the Hindi language will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

