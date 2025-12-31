Fresh developments are emerging around Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated action thriller Don 3 as Bollywood buzz intensifies regarding a change in the film’s lead casting. After widespread media reports suggested Ranveer Singh might be stepping away from the project, industry sources now indicate that Hrithik Roshan is being considered to take on the iconic role — though discussions are at an early stage.

Hrithik Roshan to headline Don 3 after Ranveer Singh exits franchise? Here’s what we know!

Reportedly, the producers behind Don 3 have begun exploring possible replacements after the reported departure of Ranveer Singh from the film. While neither the makers nor the actors involved have issued official statements, an insider told Filmfare that Hrithik Roshan has emerged as a strong contender to headline the third instalment of the franchise.

The speculation follows recent industry chatter linking Ranveer’s possible exit from Don 3 to his career trajectory after the success of Dhurandhar. Initial reports suggested that Ranveer — who has been enjoying significant box office acclaim — might choose to focus on different creative avenues. However, the latest updates clarify that the situation around Singh’s association with Don 3 is less straightforward than early rumours indicated.

A Pinkvilla report highlights that Ranveer Singh did not quit Don 3 because of Dhurandhar’s success, debunking an often-repeated narrative in some corners of social media and entertainment press. Instead, the actor’s absence is being attributed to creative differences with the project’s team.

While the details surrounding negotiations and any potential disagreements remain unclear — and no official confirmation has come from Ranveer or the Don 3 team — industry observers note that creative divergences are a common occurrence in large-scale projects where multiple artistic visions must align.

The idea of Hrithik Roshan stepping into the Don universe carries its own resonance. Fans will recall that Hrithik appeared briefly in Don 2, when Shah Rukh Khan’s character adopted a disguise based on Roshan’s persona. That cameo has reportedly made him an attractive option for the franchise’s next chapter.

Moreover, Filmfare’s report points out that discussions involving Hrithik are still in early stages, and nothing has been finalised. The makers are being mindful that the lead actor stepping into Don 3 not only fills the shoes of past icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan but also sustains the franchise’s legacy with a well-established star.

Don 3 — the third instalment in the iconic Don series originally launched by Farhan Akhtar — continues to be one of Bollywood’s most anticipated projects. While past reports earlier in 2025 confirmed Ranveer Singh’s casting alongside co-star Kiara Advani, production has faced hurdles, including casting changes and schedule adjustments.

As discussions evolve, industry watchers will be closely watching whether Hrithik Roshan’s name gains traction or if the Don 3 team settles in a different direction. With reports suggesting that Don 3 is still targeting an early 2026 start to production, any final casting decisions are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

