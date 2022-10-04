House of the Dragon faces backlash after viewers complain about the scenes with too much dim lighting in latest episode 7.

Following the debut of recent episode of House of the Dragon, fans went furious over scenes that were visually too dark to see the details in the dim-lit episode.

House of the Dragon: Viewers enrage over scenes ‘too dark to see’ in latest episode 7; HBO defends them as ‘intentional creative decision’

As Variety notes, Thrones ignited similar backlash during its final season, especially for the dimly-lit battle episode The Long Night. Both that episode and episode 7 of House of the Dragon were directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik.

As many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage over the dim-lit scenes, one Twitter user wrote “I’m gonna need @hbomax to issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen of #HouseOfTheDragon.” In response, one of HBO’s social media accounts went public defending the dark scenes in the episode as “an intentional creative decision.”

“Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen,” the HBO Max Help account replied. “The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks! ^LL”

Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks! ^LL — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) October 3, 2022

Sapochnik faced a similar backlash during the time of Game of Thrones for a dimly-lit battle scene in the episode The Long Night. “It made sense that this was the last hope humanity has, the last beacon of light, and from the perspective of where we needed the story to go-which was to reach a surreal, chaotic climax-we needed an environment that was friendly to that,” Sapochnik told at the time to Indie Wire.

Also Read: House Of The Dragon executive producer Jocelyn Diaz exits ahead of season 2 after Miguel Sapochnik quit as showrunner

