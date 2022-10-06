House of the Dragon co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik define the new age of dragons and explain the gradual emergence and traits of them in the spin-off show. Condal explained that in the original series, dragons were nonexistent at that point for 150 years and when they are born, it’s a miracle.

House of the Dragon creators explain the traits of the three dragons shown in the prequel series

As Collider notes, in the new series, “not everyone has seen a dragon but they are around” so, what they tried to do was to create a world where dragons existed. “At this point in the history, there have never been as many dragons in the world since the time of old Valyria, when there were a thousand dragons alive,” he added. And these dragons have their own personalities, colors, shapes, and forms. Co-showrunner Sapochnik also revealed that George RR Martin really wanted the dragons to be colorful.

“I thought it was great, the idea that dragons are reptiles. And if you look at reptiles, they traditionally have very, very colorful coats,” he said. Talking about the first dragon Syrax that gets introduced in the show, Condal shared, “Syrax was hatched to Rhaenyra when she was a child. I think the dragons that are born to their riders have a shared, deeper bond than any of the other dragons.”

“So, she’s an eagle she’s built for speed, she’s very proud and honorable.” Next being introduced is Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, the Blood Wyrm. Martin explained him as “Vicious, and short-tempered” hinting that maybe the dragon and the rider have a little in common there. “Caraxes has burned a lot of people and seen a lot of battles, and has earned that name of the Blood Wyrm,” he added.

Then the show introduces the oldest and largest dragon in the world called Vhagar, taken by Aemond. It's “an act that actually enflames the dislike between the two branches of the family even more.” Per the report, Condal explained that the way they have approached dragons in this story is that they never stop growing and essentially grow until they die.

“Vhagar is so large that she doesn’t really fit anywhere anymore,” he added. “Not even in the Dragonpit and that’s created a bit of a loner personality in her. And she’s very grumpy, she sleeps a lot. You, know she’s like an old cat.”

House Of The Dragon currently airs every Monday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: The Lord of The Rings actor Ismael Cruz Córdova reveals he trained eight months for the epic battle sequence in Udun

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.