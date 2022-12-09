Trevor Noah has officially said his final goodbye to The Daily Show. Noah hosted the iconic late-night show for seven seasons. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Thursday night's episode marked the last for the late-night host after seven years with the Comedy Central program, and things got a bit emotional as he bid farewell to the show. "I am so grateful," Noah told the live audience.

Host Trevor Noah bids an emotional goodbye to The Daily Show after 7 years – “This has been an honor. Thank you.”

"I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said in the hour-long episode. "No, I always think it's good; that's how comedy is good enough," he continued, adding that he never takes audiences for granted at his shows.

He then jokingly thanked "the people who hate- watched" the show. “We still got the ratings, thank you. I'm eternally grateful to you." The 38-year-old then went on to thank give a special shout-out to Black women. "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas.”

“People are like, ‘Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'” he said before crediting his mom, grandmother, aunts and "all these Black women in my life" for their impact on his life.

"I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women because unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f--- around and find out," he said as he fought back his tears. "This has been an honor. Thank you." Noah first announced his exit in September sharing a shared a five-minute long emotional video.

As the report shares, the award-winning late-night franchise returns on Tuesday, January 17. Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans, along with Daily Show correspondents and contributors, are set to host with additional details — including who Noah's permanent replacement will be — still to be announced.

