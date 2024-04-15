Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after Dunki in 2025 with the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King, which will mark the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and the makers are going all out to ensure that the return of SRK is celebrated like never before. We have got exclusive scoop that Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand are planning to make a raw and rustic action film, King, on a mega budget of Rs. 200 crores.

High stakes, High budget & Biggest gamble: Shah Rukh Khan invests Rs. 200 crores in Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut King; gets International Action Team on board

"King is an ambitious action film, unlike anyone's imagination. The team has been working on the pre-production for the last one year to ensure that all aspects are covered in the right way - from script, to scale and action. Red Chillies Entertainment has always mounted world-class products and King will be no different as the banner is going all out to ensure a grand debut for Suhana Khan," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Siddharth Anand is in talks with stunt directors from the West to come on board King. "Siddharth Anand thinks internationally, and with SRK, he wants to make a global action thriller. He is designing stunts with the stunt experts from the West, and plans to shoot it as a hybrid of real action and VFX enhancements," the source told us further.

King will be shot from May over a period of 5 months and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.

