Heidi Klum’s ‘out of the box’ Halloween costume takes internet by storm; see photos

Bollywood News

German-American model Heidi Klum dressed up as a rainworm for the Halloween party in New York.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Heidi Klum made jaws drop with her “out of the box” Halloween costume. The German-American model dressed up as a rainworm in the fascinating costume and walked down the red carpet at the annual Halloween bash in New York City on October 31.

When asked about her uniquely fascinating costume, Heidi said, “I don’t know… I wanted to be something random. I wanted to think outside the box. I thought rainworm would be kind of fun. We all love worms. I don’t think I have seen anyone being a rainworm before.”


Following her appearance as the larger-than-life worm, the supermodel changed into a glamorous sheer body suit, paired with strategically-placed rhinestones. However, she kept her textured prosthetic face on as she changed.


Meanwhile, the annual Halloween party also saw fashion mogul Kim Kardashian dressed as Mystique, singer Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and Tesla founder Elon Musk as a samurai in a $7,500 leather suit.

