German-American model Heidi Klum dressed up as a rainworm for the Halloween party in New York.

Heidi Klum made jaws drop with her “out of the box” Halloween costume. The German-American model dressed up as a rainworm in the fascinating costume and walked down the red carpet at the annual Halloween bash in New York City on October 31.

Heidi Klum’s ‘out of the box’ Halloween costume takes internet by storm; see photos

When asked about her uniquely fascinating costume, Heidi said, “I don’t know… I wanted to be something random. I wanted to think outside the box. I thought rainworm would be kind of fun. We all love worms. I don’t think I have seen anyone being a rainworm before.”

Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for her annual Halloween party. In character and laying down on the red carpet, she told @AP how she came up with the idea. "I wanted to think outside the box," @HeidiKlum said. pic.twitter.com/FZPvAvjfp2 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 2, 2022



Following her appearance as the larger-than-life worm, the supermodel changed into a glamorous sheer body suit, paired with strategically-placed rhinestones. However, she kept her textured prosthetic face on as she changed.

Fully losing it at Heidi Kworm pic.twitter.com/TUtHAtYBIb — Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) November 1, 2022

Not enough tweets about how Heidi Klum yassified herself after the worm costume but kept the face on pic.twitter.com/zAVp7fWuPb — Sydney???? (@sydthekid2430) November 2, 2022



Meanwhile, the annual Halloween party also saw fashion mogul Kim Kardashian dressed as Mystique, singer Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and Tesla founder Elon Musk as a samurai in a $7,500 leather suit.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.