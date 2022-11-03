Harry Styles tops the list of the richest UK celebrities aged 30 and under for the first time.

As noted by Business Insider report, making his debut on the magazine's annual list back in 2016, the 28-year-old singer has now broken through the 100 million pounds barrier amassing a 116-million-pound fortune to replace 31-year-old Ed Sheeran in the top spot.

As the report suggests, the Don’t Worry Darling star’s net worth increased following the success of his third solo studio album Harry's House, which spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts, and its lead single “As It Was” which topped the US Billboard chart for 15 weeks. The chart-topping singer takes over from Ed Sheeran, who stood at the position for three years running until he turned 31 this year.

Model Cara Delevingne, who earlier stood in third position, takes second spot, while singer Dua Lipa enjoyed a strong rise from eighth to third place with 69.1 million pounds banked, thanks to her hit second album, Future Nostalgia, a sold-out world tour, and endorsement deals.

Meanwhile, musician Sam Smith amassed 37.8 million pounds and sits in eighth place in this year's list ahead of actors Daisy Ridley (36.1 million pounds) and John Boyega (28.8 million pounds) who round out the top 10.

